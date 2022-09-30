David Muir reacts to heartbreaking tragedy in Florida – see his message The ABC star asked for prayers

David Muir has broken his silence following the devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian.

SEE: David Muir looks unrecognizable with natural curly hair in heartwarming photo

The World News Tonight anchor shared his reaction on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a sunset photo while on location in the state. "Goodnight from Florida. Please keep these families in your thoughts," he wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Muir reveals unlikely intruders in his home

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning after causing widespread devastation and flooding that trapped residents in their homes.

Described as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the US, Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast as a major Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, bringing 150 mph winds and life-threatening storm surge. More than 2.5 million people across Florida have been left without power as the storm is expected to approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday.

SEE: David Muir sparks huge reaction after sharing joyous family news

MORE: Inside David Muir's $7million home - complete with his own lake

David isn't the only famous face to show support for Floridians, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher also shared his sadness over the devasting effect Hurricane Ian has had on the residents of Florida.

The former NHL star took to his Instagram Stories to reshare a post from NFL player Tim Tebow, which read: "Please join me in prayer for all those in Florida impacted and in the path of Hurricane Ian." Mike also added a praying hand emoji.

David shared his reaction to Hurricane Ian

Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter: "For those of you in Florida affected by #Hurricane_Ian, I'm praying for your safety."

Law & Order: SVU's Ice-T shared a video of the storm alongside the message: "Wow… Florida is getting hit right now. It's crazy, Florida has the Best and the Worst weather… smh... Be safe."

Hurricane Ian has caused flooding in Florida

Meanwhile, GMA's Ginger Zee had fans wishing she'd stay safe on Wednesday as she reported from where Hurricane Ian was due to strike.

Ginger took to her Instagram to share an update on Ian with her followers, admitting she was in a "serious situation" as if the storm continued to be classed as a category 4 when it made landfall, it would be only the fifth time such a weather event has happened in the nation's history.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.