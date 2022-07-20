Nicola Peltz 'in heaven' over family reunion following Brooklyn Beckham honeymoon The couple honeymooned in Europe

Nicola Peltz has been honeymooning with Brooklyn Beckham in Europe, but the pair appear to have recently returned home to the States where they have enjoyed a special family reunion.

The Transformers actress, 27, took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap of her new husband with her grandmother Naunni, who is affectionately known as 'Bunny'. She grinned at Brooklyn as they raised iced drinks, perhaps to toast the couple's special holiday.

"Omg I'm in heaven right now @brooklynpeltzbeckham," she wrote. Brooklyn was pictured underneath the same covered awning in another photo which Nicola captioned: "Home." It saw him relaxing on a plush outdoor sofa with his feet up against the stunning backdrop of the countryside.

Following their lavish wedding at Nelson Peltz's Palm Beach estate, the celebrity couple jetted to Europe to visit St.Tropez, France and Portofino, Italy. They even enjoyed a visit from Nicola's family, with her brother Will Peltz and parents Claudia and Nelson joining the couple for a lavish yacht trip.

Brooklyn and Nicola's grandmother were pictured enjoying a drink together

However, Nicola's reunion with her grandmother was likely very special, since the pair share a close bond – Bunny even acted as her maid of honour on her wedding day.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in front of the likes of Victoria Beckham's fellow Spice Girls bandmate Mel B, family friend Gordon Ramsay, Cruz Beckham's godfather Marc Anthony and Venus and Serena Williams – but Nicola has said the latter were a "random" addition to the guest list.

Nicola revealed the couple had returned home

"It’s so random," she said in an interview with Tatler. Speaking of how her mother Claudia Peltz came to invite the tennis pros, she added: "She ran into Venus and Serena at a charity event and told me, 'I've invited them if they want to come.'"

Nicola's family joined the couple for a boat trip during their honeymoon

Clearly, Nicola was delighted that the A-list attendees were there to witness her special day, as she said: "It's so incredible - those women are the most beautiful, successful icons ever."

The actress and the chef first met in 2017 at Coachella music festival. Despite Nicola revealing that "they didn't get on at first", the duo eventually hit it off and went public with their relationship in November 2019.

