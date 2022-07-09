James Jordan has fans confused with very unexpected photo The star couldn't believe it!

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan had fans very confused on Friday after he shared a snap rocking a yellow cap and red t-shirt.

The 44-year-old took to social media to reveal that fans thought he had a new job working at McDonalds after seeing his red and yellow attire - and James was in disbelief.

WATCH: Sweet Ella Jordan plays hide and seek with dad James

Captioning the photo on his Instagram Stories, James penned: "Someone just messaged me saying they thought I had just got a job in McDonalds @banditgoldapparel," and added a large laughing face GIF.

James' face speaks for itself in the snap as he posed in the red and yellow ensemble with a shocked look on his face.

James couldn't believe it

The professional dancer is married to fellow former Strictly professional Ola Jordan and the pair share their two-year-old daughter Ella.

This week in their weekly column with HELLO! the husband-and-wife duo opened up about their struggles with Ella's separation anxiety.

James explained that after leaving their daughter with Ola's sister, "Ella literally screamed the house down."

The family are so close

Ola continued: "We told her before: 'You're going to stay with your auntie and mummy and daddy are going to work.' It's only a few hours.

"We just don't go out without her very often, so when we do, she struggles. That was work; if it was a night out, I wouldn't want to go and put her through it.

James added: "But maybe we should do it more to make it more normal. Ola's sister said that Ella got herself so worked up, being upset that she threw her dinner up."

Last month, the trio jetted off to Turkey to enjoy a glorious family holiday together and whilst abroad discovered that little Ella takes just after her dancer parents.

Posting to his Instagram feed on Wednesday, James shared a wonderful video of Ola helping Ella out of her buggy after she asked to "dance" to a DJ playing at the Rixos Premium Tekirova where they are staying.

