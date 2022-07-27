Geri Horner stuns fans with rare photo of lookalike daughter Bluebell on incredible night The duo headed to Sheffield to support England

Geri Horner and daughter Bluebell headed out together on Tuesday night to cheer on the Lionesses as they fought for a place in the Euro 2022 finals.

The mother and daughter duo made their way to Sheffield's Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United, to see England beat Sweden and win a place in Sunday's final - and it was definitely a night to remember for the pair.

WATCH: Geri and Bluebell celebrate the Lionesses' win against Sweden

Geri shared several photos from the night, showing her and her 16-year-old daughter matching in personalised England shirts.

Another picture showed the pair smiling for the camera, and the resemblance is uncanny!

The duo shared a sweet kiss ahead of the match

"A moment in history! @lionesses #letgirlsplay," the former Spice Girl captioned the post.

A second post included several videos of Geri celebrating several goals and singing Sweet Caroline alongside the whole stadium after the team's win.

"Girl power @lionesses! So proud of you. #weuro2022 female football even better than the boys! come on Wembley!" she wrote.

Fans were delighted with the updates and couldn't believe how much Bluebell, Geri's daughter with British-American film director Sacha Gervasi, has grown up.

Bluebell and Geri share a very close relationship

"Wow she's so grown up!!" wrote one, whilst a second added: "Gosh your daughter is looking so grown up she's beautiful and you are so alike."

A third remarked: "How cute! Bluebell is a pretty little lady, just like her mom! Glad you had a great time together! Love you Geri."

Bluebell, whose full name is Bluebell Madonna, was born in 2006. At the time, Geri revealed the meaning behind her name, admitting she'd noticed bluebell flowers everywhere as she came to the end of her pregnancy.

The 49-year-old also liked the family connection to the name, because her grandmother had been part of the saucy Parisian cabaret dancers, The Bluebell Girls.

Geri welcomed her second child, a son named Monty with her husband Christian Horner, back in 2017.