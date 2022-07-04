Victoria Beckham surprises fans with candid admission about daughter Harper The fashion designer is a mum of four

Victoria Beckham is considered one of the world's most stylish women.

But it seems not everyone is a fan of her fashion choices!

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria admitted that her 11-year-old daughter Harper will openly admonish her for some of her most iconic Spice Girls looks.

"She's not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top," Victoria shared.

Victoria admitted Harper isn't a fan of her Spice Girls fashion

"She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short'."

She went on to reveal that husband David is in agreement with Harper, saying that he was "disgusted" at times by the length of her skirts.

Harper with her dad, David

Victoria also shared her concerns about her daughter as she gets older, saying: "Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me].

"She's at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends."

The couple threw a roller disco party for Harper's 11th birthday

It comes after Victoria and David surprised Harper with an epic roller disco party and out-of-this-world tiered cake to mark her 11th birthday on Saturday.

While it's not known if big brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz were there to join in the fun, both David and Victoria took to the dancefloor to try skating before tucking into a two-tiered paint splatter style cake.

David and Victoria are proud parents of four

"The confidence is grown, you're loosening up darling!" Victoria could be heard saying in a clip shared on Instagram Stories, as she cheered on her husband from the sidelines.

"He's getting into it now!! Really flexing those muscles [laughing emoji].”

