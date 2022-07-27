Victoria Beckham reveals her 'happy place' - but fans have questions

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham boasts a super sculpted physique, which she no doubt credits to her intense fitness regime. From running her fashion empire, tackling seriously impressive workouts to following a disciplined diet, it seems the mother-of-four rarely takes time to relax.

LOOK: I trained like Victoria Beckham for one week – and the results will surprise you

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the wife of David Beckham lit up Instagram with a sunkissed snap as she reclined on a sun lounger in a slinky white top and chic denim shorts. Victoria was the picture of calm as she relished the rare time to herself, joking with fans it was her "happy place".

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham shares secret video of Victoria working out on holiday

So how does Victoria like to spend her alone time? "Vodka tonic + my kindle = mummy’s happy place," she revealed, pointing to a black Kindle and glass of her favourite drink.

Her post united her followers in agreement, with one dubbing the scenario as "heaven" and another added: "It's every mummy's happy place."

Victoria snapped a photo in her "happy place"

"Looks like somewhere I'd like to be!" commented one fan, as another penned: "Switch the vodka to gin and I totally agree, enjoy…"

Other fans were desperate to learn what the star was reading, flooding the comments with questions on what was on her summer reading list.

MORE: 19 best books to read on holiday: Top reads for summer 2022

RELATED: 10 Best audiobooks to listen to on your sun lounger this summer

Reading not only challenges the brain, but can release stress, help aid sleep and improve cognitive function - who knew VB enjoyed exercising her mind as much as she does her body?

Victoria reaching for a Kindle may come as a surprise to fans who recall the star revealing she had never read a book in a previous interview with Spanish magazine, Chic.

Kindle, £139.99, Amazon

Back in 2005, the former Spice Girl confessed: "I haven't read a book in my life, I don't have the time."

Despite having just published her autobiography Learn to Fly at the time, Victoria said: "I prefer listening to music, although I do love fashion magazines."

SEE: Harper Beckham holidays with parents - rocking a £100 beach bag

Now 48 years old, most of Victoria and David's children are adults, so it's likely the doting mother has far more free time to enjoy her own company - that's when she's not doing face masks and playing dressup with 11-year-old Harper, of course!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.