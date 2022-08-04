Jenna Bush Hager has candid conversation about her personal life and future on Today Show The two stars were left stunned

Since joining 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, taking over Kathie Lee Gifford's spot, Jenna Bush Hager has made an undisputable impact on the Today family and its loyal viewers.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager shares powerful message about body confidence

Fans love her for her bold and zesty energy, as well as her palpable chemistry with sidekick Hoda Kotb, and she has left a mark with the impressive growth of her Reading with Jenna book club.

Now, as the two co-hosts sit down with an astrologist who read both of their birth charts, Jenna's reading was telling of her position on Today, and how she is only getting started!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna's rise to fame

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager commemorates her son's unbelievable milestone with never-before-seen family photos

Astrologer Jennifer Racioppi further proved to the hosts just what a good match they are when she said: "You both are fire signs so you do excellent work together." Hoda is a Leo, while Jenna is a Sagittarius.

As Jennifer detailed the inner workings of the mom-of-three according to her birth chart, her co-star couldn't help but agree with everything being revealed.

"[You're] here to spread the truth, speak the truth. You are a Scorpio moon so your inner world is deep and rich and private, so you really, as spontaneous as you are… there's a wonderful introspective quality to you," she said, which Hoda reaffirmed with continuous nods and repeated yesses.

Hoda and Jenna's insightful conversation about their futures

As the astrologer continued her predictions, what she said next truly left both stars speechless.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager reunites with her daughter Mila in emotional video

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager celebrates 'dream' new role away from Today – details

"You are going through something now that is quite explosive…" she said, before explaining: "I think for you, where you're going is just a more integrated version of who you have always been: spontaneous and spunky but also you have a really healing chart."

The co-hosts didn't need an astrologer to prove just how well they work together

When she detailed how Jenna is going through a period full of blooming and release, noting the healing and "mission-based" energy that she has, she teased the future of her work on Today, saying: "You're coming into a time when I think you're really gonna let go of anything that hold you back… and really owning your platform and your voice and what you do."

Hoda immediately emphasized: "That is happening, that is happening already," maintaining that there is much more to come from Jenna on Today.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.