Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils stunning hair transformation as Giovanni Pernice prepares to meet new Strictly partner

Rose Ayling-Ellis has switched up her look by undergoing a fabulous hairstyle transformation - and wow!

The reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion took to Instagram Stories to show off her new look which saw her add platinum blonde highlights to her luscious locks.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis supports Giovanni Pernice

Sharing posts from swanky London hairdressers, Salon64, the EastEnders actress wrote: "I dyed my hair!" She happily flaunted the new look with her fans, and it's safe to say, Rose looks beautiful.

The post comes as her dance partner Giovanni Pernice prepares to meet his new celebrity partner for the upcoming series of Strictly. The professional dancer has been sharing updates and a behind-the-scenes image from dance rehearsals with Gorka Marquez and Johannes Radebe.

Rose's hairdresser shared this clip of her new hair

Last week Giovanni had revealed how rehearsals had begun. Sharing a post of himself looking relaxed and rejuvenated following a spa weekend, he wrote: "Thank you so much @_alexanderhouse for the wonderful stay and @oskiaskincare for the gorgeous treatments! Recharged to start tomorrow."

Rose and Giovanni have become hugely popular since being crowned winners of the 2021 series. They captured the nation's hearts when they performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

We love the new look!

When their work together came to an end, Rose paid an emotional tribute to her dance partner. "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified," she said. "Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure. Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing. Without you all, it would not have been possible."

Giovanni Pernice is getting ready for the next series of Strictly

She added: "Now I am home, in my safe space with some calmness after the whirlwind that was Strictly. I feel myself heading off to new adventures and I can't wait to see what happens next. But I will never forget everything that strictly has given me. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

