8 of the hottest celebrity events in August 2022 See which stars hit the social scene this month

This month we got to see the stars hit the red carpet at the world premiere of The Sandman, pose for photographers at lavish galas and mingle with their close friends at cocktail masterclasses. See some of this month's most talked about events...

MORE: 14 of the must-see celebrity events in July 2022

We will be updating our gallery with pictures of the showbiz regulars hitting the party scene, so keep coming back to check for updates.

GRM Gala

Maya Jama caught the eye in a glamorous red gown at the GRM Gala at Kensington Palace in London on 1 August.

World Premiere of The Sandman

Joely Richardson wowed fans in a bright pink number as she attended the World Premiere of The Sandman at BFI Southbank on 3 August.

Wilderness Festival

Ocean Bottle launched the Hydration Station to commence the end-of-summer campaign 'Save Your Thirst, Save the Ocean' at Wilderness Festival which took place at Oxfordshire on 6 August. Newlywed actress Eleanor Tomlinson and husband Will Owen joined Jodie Comer and Ocean Bottle in the celebrations of the specially designed Ocean Bottle Hydration Station to raise awareness to stop 7 billion plastic bottles from entering the ocean by 2025.

Veuve Clicquot's Champagne Garden

Veuve Clicquot returns to Wilderness Festival for a fifth year running with the heavenly Veuve Clicquot Champagne Garden. The champagne house was joined by high-profile guests including Vanessa Kirby and James Norton enjoyed celebratory drinks, food and music in the idyllic Champagne Garden.

Bombay Citron Pressé x Fashion Refresh Masterclass

Daisy Lowe joined Gizzi Erskine and Tigerlily Taylor at the Bombay Citron Pressé bar at This Bright Land, which is a summer festival of community and culture by Gareth Pugh and Carson McColl.

LEGO's Leicester Square flagship reopening

The LEGO Group officially reopened its Leicester Square flagship as the world's biggest LEGO® store on 9 August - the same day as the LEGO Group's 90th Anniversary. Some lucky celeb LEGO fans included Charlene White (pictured) Jacqueline Jossa, Sam Faiers, Kimberley Walsh and Kimberly Wyatt, and their families. The newly expanded and completely refurbished store features impressive 3D builds inspired by Stories of Britain, including an iconic London scene featuring a double decker bus (made out of 270,884 bricks) with Shakespeare waiting at the bus stop.

Westlife's Wembley Stadium gig

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed on stage ahead of the headline act, Westlife, at London's Wembley Stadium, before their sell-out show at the venue on 6 August.

The Capture series 2 photocall

Actresses Indira Varma and Holliday Grainger at the photocall for series 2 of BBC drama The Capture at BBC Broadcasting House on 9 August.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.