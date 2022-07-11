7 of the must-see celebrity events in July 2022 Summer party season is upon us!

Summer parties are in full swing! From swoon-worthy fashion-fest appearances at Wimbledon to a relaxed vintage vibe at glorious British music festivals, our favourite celebrities have wasted no time in showing off their fashion credentials at some of the hottest events this month.

MORE: 23 of the most exclusive celebrity events in June 2022

We will be updating our gallery with pictures of the showbiz regulars hitting the party scene, so keep coming back to check for updates.

British Grand Prix

At the start of July, Tom Cruise headed on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone. The likes of Gordon Ramsey, Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, James Matthews and Vogue Williams were also in attendance.

Wimbledon

Gemma Chan was spotted at the world's most prestigious tennis tournament alongside her boyfriend Dominic Cooper looking every inch the style icon in Louis Vuitton - the couple were among the many big names to attend Wimbledon this year.

Spotify's Wireless afterparty with City Girls

Jourdan Dunn and Winnie Harlow attended the Spotify Who We Be x City Girls Wireless Festival after-party at The Standard. It was the hotel's third-year anniversary, and it was brimming with guests throughout the celebrations including music and fashion icons such as P-Diddy, City Girls, Michael Ward, Giggs, Ms Banks and others.

Kiehl's & Just Like Us Party

It's A Sin star Nathaniel Curtis was among the many who partied at the Kiehl's & Just Like Us party celebrating Pride on 6 July.

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards afterparty

On 10 July, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa headed to the South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2022 afterparty at The Savoy Hotel.

The House of KOKO's Summer Party

Damian Lewis seemingly confirmed his romance with The Kills frontwoman, Alison Mosshart, at a summer event for The House of KOKO on 6 July.

TRIC Awards

The One Show's Alex Jones lit up the room in her neon yellow gown when she arrived at the TRIC Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.