Michelle Obama marks end of an era with tribute message to Serena Williams following retirement The former FLOTUS is such a proud friend!

Michelle Obama often shares snippets of her life on social media and is a great cheerleader for those she admires and cares about.

Most recently, the former FLOTUS took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend, tennis champion Serena Williams, following the news of her retirement.

Michelle shared a series of photos of the pair together from over the years, including pictures of her cheering Serena on in the crowds during a tennis tournament.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama gives rare glimpse into family life

In the caption, she wrote: "Serena, thank you for everything that you've done to break barriers and to be a positive light in this world.

"We've all watched you wear the crown of greatness with the kind of humility, grace, and integrity that all of us can aspire to. It has meant so much to follow your journey as an athlete, as a mother, as a business leader, and more. I wish you the best as you evolve into this next chapter. And please know that I'll always be cheering you on!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, praisIng Michelle for her uplifting message. One wrote: "Women cheering women on - breathtaking," while another wrote: "Phenomenal women." A third added: "My admiration for women cheering & supporting each other on shows strength & humility."

Michelle Obama paid tribute to her good friend Serena Williams

Serena's retirement news was announced on Tuesday in Vogue's September Issue.

The athlete told the publication: "I have never liked the word retirement," explaining that: "It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me."

She maintained: "I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

Serena Williams announced her retirement plan at the beginning of August

"Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

Serena was candid about what the future holds for her, revealing that her four-year-old daughter with Alexis Ohanian has actually been begging to be an older sibling, to a sister specifically, and she joked: "She doesn't want anything to do with a boy!"

She added that in the past year her and Alexis had been trying for another baby and that she was hopeful for the future.

