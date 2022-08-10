Alex Scott shares sneak peek of tattoo transformation – details

Alex Scott provided her fans with a rare update of her latest tattoo removal session on Wednesday.

WOW: Alex Scott surprises in blazer mini dress - and the most daring platform heels

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old shared a short clip with her 1.7 million fans where she unveiled the West London studio. Alongside the footage, she wrote: "1st stop of the day… 5th session getting my tattoo removed" followed by the inquisitive eye emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott boogies in tan midi-dress - and wow

Whilst Alex hasn't yet explicitly confirmed which tattoo she is in the process of removing, it seems possible that the star has chosen to erase an inking on her back.

LOOK: Alex Scott's £1.5million London home is stunning – see inside

LOOK: Alex Scott rocks audacious mesh 60s dress and thigh-high PVC boots

Back in 2017, the brunette beauty spoke to Huffington Post about her football career and touched on her life regrets. "I don't really look at anything with regrets, but I do regret the tattoo I got on my back when I was 16!" she explained.

Alex visited NAAMA studios in London

It's unknown when Alex started her tattoo removal journey, but a tweet earlier this year suggests the sporting legend underwent her first laser session earlier this year.

Back in April, the former pro footballer tweeted: "Had a dream last night that I had one of my tattoos removed and the joy I felt from having it gone freed me off a memory it holds. Do tattoo removals actually work? Like I don't want to be left with some ashy shadow".

MORE: Alex Scott on her love life - find out what she had to say

Alex's latest outing comes after she recently turned heads in a striking Burberry check suit. The Football Focus presenter looked sensational in her daring ensemble comprised of a mini black crop top and bold 'nova check' trouser suit. She teamed her fashion-forward get-up with a pair of strappy heels, dainty jewellery, and a black manicure.

The presenter looked flawless in her Burberry outfit

Alongside a separate photo, the presenter included a Euros-inspired quote that read: "In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women's game for these Euros. So many people said no. I hope you're looking at yourselves right now because you weren't brave enough."

Fans were left awestruck over the photos, as one enthused: "Hot as always," and another added: "Dress sense is wow."

A third complimented: "You and Wrighty have been platinum pundit legends once again," while a fourth said: "YES ALEX!!! LOVE all you do for football!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.