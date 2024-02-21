Olivia Rodrigo turns 21! Inside her star-studded birthday party with a mind-blowing five-tier cake

Happy birthday Olivia Rodrigo! The singer-songwriter finally turned 21 on February 20, and she's celebrating the fact that she can now drink legally.

The "good 4 u" hitmaker took to her Instagram a day before her birthday to share a peek of her pre-birthday celebrations with some of her famous friends.

Olivia looked incredible for her private party in a black halterneck dress with bands of silver across the chest and the side that tied the dress together, providing a peek of skin on the sides.

© Instagram Happy birthday Olivia Rodrigo!

She accessorized with a few rings and droplet earrings, wearing a bold red lip for her party that also played host to the likes of Conan Gray, Iris Apatow, The Kid LAROI, Tate McRae, and Finneas O'Connell.

Olivia posed for photos with her friends as they presented her with three cakes, all covered in pastel purple icing, a color that has become heavily associated with her through her previous two album cycles.

One was covered in funfetti while the other featured several star appliqués, with five funfetti layers underneath, seen in shots of the cakes sliced up after she blew out all 21 candles.

© Instagram The star celebrated her 21st birthday with a host of celebrity friends

"Today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically)!!!!" she cheekily wrote alongside her birthday post, receiving a host of wishes from other celebrity friends like Camila Cabello, Rachel Zegler, and Leslie Mann.

She followed that up with another celebration on her actual birthday, which saw her surprised with a massive five-tiered birthday cake in blue, red, and black. Check it out in the video below…

Olivia Rodrigo's 21st birthday party with a five-tiered cake

With motifs from her latest album cycle, including inscribed phrases and words like "OR" and "Guts" and "Spill Your Guts," the singer was then inundated with a host of balloons that dropped on her from the ceiling.

She captioned her post: "21!!! So grateful for all of the incredible things I've been able to experience so far and so excited for all the good times ahead, thx 4 all the love!" She received sweet wishes from the likes of Avril Lavigne and Addison Rae as well.

Just days after her big birthday, Olivia is set to embark on her second ever world tour, the Guts World Tour, officially kicking off on February 23 at the Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California.

© Instagram She glammed up for the occasion in a revealing black halterneck dress

The tour will run for 77 dates, nearly double the 49 shows of her Sour World Tour from 2022, and will travel through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Scotland, England, Belgium, Germany, and many more European countries.

20 proved to be a major year for Olivia, who finally returned to the music industry with her long-awaited sophomore album, beginning with the release of "Vampire" in June 2023, which became her third number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

GUTS followed in September, receiving even more critical acclaim than her debut SOUR, and was a number one hit worldwide. The album and its songs received a total of six nominations at the latest Grammy Awards (though walked out empty-handed).

