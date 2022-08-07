Anne Heche's family issues statement as she recovers from horrific accident The actress is now stable

Anne Heche was the victim of a horrific car crash over the weekend in Los Angeles that left her hospitalized in critical condition.

The actress, fortunately, is now in stable condition while remaining hospitalized, with her spokesperson issuing a statement providing an update.

Anne was involved in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles

"Anne is currently in stable condition," they said. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time."

An ex-boyfriend of Anne's, Thomas Jane, even provided an update, saying that she was intubated but was "expected to pull through," amid support from several others in the film fraternity.

The 53-year-old star and ex-partner of Ellen DeGeneres crashed her Mini Cooper into a garage in the Mar Vista neighborhood around 11 am on Friday morning.

The crash sparked a big fire which affected the vehicle and the home, and the former Dancing with the Stars contestant was dragged from the wreckage and put on a stretcher before being rushed to hospital.

The actress was brought to the hospital in critical condition

The Los Angeles Fire Department told People that the accident caused "structural compromise" and "heavy fire" to the one-story home.

They confirmed that the female driver of the vehicle was rushed away in critical condition.

TMZ, who initially broke the story, added: "We're told her condition prevents doctors from performing any tests to determine if she was driving under the influence of alcohol."

Shocking photos of the wreckage obtained by DailyMail show the Mini completely charred and video has been captured of the actress speeding down the residential street before the blaze. She also was reportedly driving erratically.

She is currently stable and recovering

Ten fire trucks attended the scene and battled the fire for over an hour before putting it out.. The home sustained heavy damage but no injuries were reported.

