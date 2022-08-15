Why Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher was nervous during her recent performance The award-winning country star is so brave!

Carrie Underwood is never sitting still and is always on the road performing around the world.

As a result, the 39-year-old is always looking for new ways to push herself, and not too long ago she did just that - much to the worry of her husband Mike Fisher.

Back in April, the former American Idol winner wowed the crowds Nashville Municipal Auditorium when she performed her song, Ghost Story, with some impressive aerial acrobatics.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

Mike - who tends to stay relatively private about his personal life both on social media and in interviews - gave a rare comment about his wife's brave decision during a chat with ET.

He said: "I was a little bit nervous. I watched some of the [performance] when she first started to do it, but I mean that was crazy."

Carrie, on the other hand, took it all in her stride. She told the publication: "So I worked with our director and choreographer... and we had a couple sessions, and I was like, 'Hey! I'm not too bad! I think it'd be great to learn more and and incorporate stuff, even just for fun."

Carrie Underwood's husband admitted to being nervous ahead of his wife's big acrobatic performance

Carrie and Mike have been married since 2010, having met after being set up by a mutual friend, Carrie's bassist Mark Childers.

Proving the strength of their relationship, the couple spent the first few months of married life apart from each other at weeks at a time due to their respective careers.

In the end, Mike made the decision to move from the Ottawa Senators to the Nashville Predators, so that he could be in the same city as his wife.

Carrie took her Ghost Story performance to new heights - literally!

He played for the team for several years before retiring in 2018. The happy couple became parents five years after saying 'I do', with their first child in 2015, son Isaiah, who was joined by younger brother Noah in 2019.

When Carrie isn't on the road, she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her husband and children at their home in Nashville.

She admitted in a recent interview on Absolute Radio Country: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

