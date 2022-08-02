Michelle Pfeiffer receives sad news concerning fate of The First Lady The Scarface actress will bounce back soon

Michelle Pfeiffer received some sad news as it was announced earlier in the week that her show, The First Lady, had been canceled.

The Showtime anthology series, in which Michelle portrayed former First Lady of the United States Betty Ford and also starred Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson, was also executive produced by Viola.

A statement released by a spokesperson for the show to Deadline read: "Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season."

The heartbreaking news came amid talks of a potential sequel or second season for the show, which featured the journeys of First Ladies such as Hillary Clinton, Edith Wilson, and even Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

"We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast — led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson — and our studio partner Lionsgate for their dedicated work in telling the unique stories of three remarkable leaders," the statement continued.

The First Lady was canceled by Showtime

The series received mixed reviews from critics upon release, with Michelle and Gillian's performance receiving positive reviews along with several production aspects like costumes and set design.

According to Showtime: "The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments.

"Through interweaving storylines so intimate it's as if the White House walls are talking, season one focuses on the enlightening lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt."

The show received praise for its production elements

The series featured a star-studded cast, with Aaron Eckhart playing Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning as his daughter, Susan; Viola played Michelle Obama, Gillian was Eleanor Roosevelt, and Kiefer Sutherland portrayed Franklin D. Roosevelt.

