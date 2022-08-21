Sofia Vergara wows in stylish two-piece at Sarah Hyland's star-studded wedding

America's Got Talent star Sofia Vergara looked sensational as she stepped out at Sarah Hyland and Adam Wells' incredible Californian wedding on Saturday.

MORE: Sofia Vergara is the ultimate bombshell in vibrant green outfit

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 50-year-old was spotted posing alongside a number of her fellow Modern Family castmates who joined reunited to finally celebrate the happy couple whose wedding had been postponed for two years due to Covid-19.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and her lookalike sister and niece pull off the ultimate dance routine

Captioning one of the dazzling snaps from the special day, Sofia wrote: "#sarahandwells wedding," with four red love heart emojis. In the photo, Sofia could be seen snuggling up with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and Nolan Gould, 23, as they posed for a black-and-white photo booth picture.

READ: Sofia Vergara goes bright on-air in patterned pantsuit

SEE: Sofia Vergara turns heads in chic black and white ensemble

In another photo from the magical day, Sofia was rocking a glamorous floral two-piece comprised of a one-shouldered corset top and an elegant flowing shirt. The stunning ensemble was adorned with a stylish black-and-white floral pattern and was embellished with a fabulous rouging in the same fabric.

Sofia documented Sarah's special day

The star paired her summery look with the tallest black platform heels and wore her brunette tresses down and strait. The mother-of-one was also captured posing alongside her 30-year-old son Manolo as well as her friend Stephanie Hart Levinson who were also in attendance.

According to the Daily Mail, the picture-perfect wedding saw Sarah and Adam say "I do," at a stunning Californian vineyard. The couple, who have been together since 2017, had been desperately counting down the days until they officially became husband and wife.

Captioning a photo of the pair in wedding-clad for a photo shoot last week, Adam wrote: "Two years of would be marriage bliss. I love you to Pluto and back. Let’s make it official already [wink emoji]."

The star looked incredible

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, had set to marry a number of times during the pandemic but had to keep pushing the date back due to the spread of the virus and government guidelines.

However, the then husband-and-wife-to-be were able to enjoy a bridal shower and respective bachelor and bachelorette parties earlier this year in June.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.