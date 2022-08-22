Alesha Dixon takes this supplement every day to keep her feeling calm

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alesha Dixon has a lot on her plate. Not only is she a mum to two daughters (Azura, 8, and Anaya, 3), she also guest-edited our Back To School Digital Issue, plus she's also an author of a collection of children's books, a judge on Britain's Got Talent AND she's at the helm of supplement brand NobleBlu.

It was her super busy lifestyle than encouraged the 43-year-old to create her supplement brand. "I eat healthily and I exercise, but I also feel it's important to listen to your body and support your wellness needs, be it physical health, skin health or the effects of stress," Alesha explains.

With this in mind, NobleBlu has supplements targeting everything from skin health to energy to immunity, but it's the Balance supplement that's particularly pertinent right now, as the back-to-school busy period sets in.

Not that Alesha plays favourites with her supplements but if she did, Balance would be the front-runner. "Balance is my daily, go-to supplement for a number of reasons," Alesha says.

Alesha Dixon with her NobleBlu supplements

"I’ve been taking it for over a year now and it's been a great support for my all round health, as it genuinely helps me to feel calmer throughout the day.

"It's a total multi-tasker with a plethora of benefits from aiding good digestion to hormonal balance. I like to take it in the morning with breakfast."

What is the NobleBlu Balance supplement for?

Balance was designed to help protect the body against stress and support a physical and emotional state of calm. It's gut-supporting with friendly bacteria and digestive enzymes to balance the gut too.

There's a connection between gut health and anxiety, so anything that supports the gut gets a tick in our book.

NobleBlu Balance keeps Alesha feeling calm during stressful times

"Worrying and feeling stressed achieves very little," says Alesha. "When I am feeling stressed, I know a good workout or a nutritious meal alongside my NobleBlu Balance supplement to support will make me feel a whole lot better."

What's in the NobleBlu Balance supplement?

Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5) - This helps support mental performance, including concentration, learning, memory and reasoning, as well as resistance to stress.

Biotin (vitamin B7) – supports normal psychological functions such as concentration, learning and memory

NobleBlu Balance supports brain function, memory and reduces tiredness

Niacin (vitamin B3) – contributes to energy production and the normal, healthy functioning of the nervous system.

Vitamin B6 – plays an important role in energy production, normal cognitive function and helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue.

Botanicals – a careful blend of adaptogenic and calming botanicals including Rhodiola, Chamomile, Lemon Balm and Maca.

Digestive Enzymes - essential for healthy digestion system and help to ensure efficient absorption of nutrients from food.

NobleBlu Balance, £40 for 30 capsules, NobleBlu

