Katie Couric marks the end of summer with beachside swimsuit video She's soaking up the last rays

Katie Couric is making sure to lap up the last rays of the sun as they come, escaping to the beach for a quick bit of rest and relaxation.

The journalist then took to social media to share a video of herself bemoaning the end of the season and share her thoughts on the cooling temperatures.

VIDEO: Katie Couric marks the end of summer by the beach

Wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with a pair of shades and a large straw hat, she said: "Do you all get sad when summer starts to come to an end? I know I do.

"That's why I like July the best," she explained. "As my great nephew said this past weekend, July is like the Saturday of summer, right?"

She concluded by adding: "Anyway, enjoy these last few days. I know I am," before panning over to show the rest of the beach.

The former Today star is spending a bulk of her summer relaxing with family and tending to her garden, which she often shares lush and expansive glimpses of.

Katie marked the end of summer by the beach

Recently, she shared a video in which she explained that her hydrangeas had wilted so she submerged them in a bowl of water in a bid to bring them back to life.

While she didn't get the intended result after an hour, when she left them in the water overnight they had sprung back to life, and looked so beautiful.

The clip gave a glimpse inside the star's garden at her pristine upstate home, and it could rival a palace. The green space featured beautiful plants as far as the eye could see.

In her caption, she said: "Ever get tired of your hydrangeas wilting? Well, I saw this hack on @tiktok (my latest obsession!) and had to give it a try! 10/10."

The journalist shared a hack for rejuvenating her flowers

Fans were blown away by how well the hack worked, with Jonathan Van Ness writing: "Wowww!!" and another enthused: "Love it!"

