Katie Couric shares impressive gardening hack – and fans are impressed The journalist wowed her followers

Katie Couric has an incredible green thumb, but like many of us who have tried gardening she faced some issues when it came to flowers in her garden wilting.

PHOTOS: 13 best-dressed celeb mother of the brides: From Katie Couric to Carole Middleton

But while browsing TikTok, the star found a solution, and she decided to give it a try. In the video, she explained that her hydrangeas had wilted so she submerged them in a bowl of water in a bid to bring them back to life. While she didn't get the intended result after an hour, when she left them in the water overnight they had sprung back to life, and looked so beautiful.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Couric drives fans wild with gardening hack

The clip gave a glimpse inside the star's garden at her pristine home, and it could rival a palace. The green space featured beautiful plants, no doubt grown by Katie, as far as the eye could see.

READ: Katie Couric shares thoughtful message after criticism of husband John Molner

MORE: Katie Couric's husband John Molner comes under fire for divisive comments

It also revealed that she had a luscious swimming pool, perfect for dipping into during the summer heat.

The background of the shot was made up by her impressive mansion, which was painted white and looked to feature a conservatory as well as balconies and a fairytale path leading to the door.

In her caption, she said: "Ever get tired of your hydrangeas wilting? Well, I saw this hack on @tiktok (my latest obsession!) and had to give it a try! 10/10."

Katie's flowers had seen better days

Fans were blown away by how well the hack worked, with Queer Eye star Jonathan van Ness writing: "Wowww!!" and another enthused: "Love it!"

A third posted: "Oh my God THAT's the trick! I haven't done it for long enough!" and a fourth added: "Floral designer here and can confirm we use this technique often!"

READ: Katie Couric pays emotional tribute to her late husband on their anniversary

MORE: Jennifer Garner left overwhelmed by Katie Couric's surprise in latest video

Earlier this year, Katie had some more good news to celebrate as she and husband John Molner marked their wedding anniversary.

"8 years ago today… and it's still you and me! Love you, Molner! #happyanniversary," Katie wrote.

The star was surprised by the results

Fans and famous friends were quick to react. "Love you two!! Happy anniversary," wrote Amanda Kloots, adding a red love heart, while actress Christina Hendricks noted: "You guys are so sweet!"

READ: Katie Couric pens heartbreaking tribute: 'I adored this amazing woman'

SEE: Katie Couric marks anniversary of husband's death with unseen family photos

Katie and financier John got engaged in September 2013 after two years together, and were married in a small, private ceremony at her home in The Hamptons on June 21, 2014.

Prior to that, Katie was married to John (Jay) Paul Monahan. The couple tied the knot in 1989 and welcomed two children, Ellie, now 30, and 28-year-old Caroline, before he sadly passed away from colorectal cancer in 1998 at the age of 42.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.