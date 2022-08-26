Michael Strahan shares rare photo of older brother and fans notice the same thing The GMA star has four siblings

Michael Strahan often shares family photos of his children – but fans were left stunned when he posted an extremely rare picture of his older brother on Thursday.

The GMA star looked elated in the sweet snapshot, which was taken when they reunited in Italy recently. In the image, Michael has a huge smile on his face while his "big bro" Gene Strahan Jr looks just as happy as he wraps his arms around his sibling.

Captioning the touching moment, Michael wrote: "BIG BRO hug from my big bro Gene Strahan Jr!! Always a good time when I get to see him. He is out in Italy doing his thing and I got the chance to see him on my last trip."

Fans were quick to react to their sweet bonding moment, with many agreeing that Gene looks the spitting image of their late father, Gene Strahan Snr.

"Nothing like a big brother's love. He looks just like your dad. Beautiful Michael Strahan," replied one. A second said: "Looks like your father. Wow, great family you have."

A third added: "He looks just like your dad love this photo," and a fourth wrote: "Michael's family is always everything. This picture says a thousand words very nice picture."

Michael shared a rare photo of his brother

Sadly, Michael and Gene's father passed away in September 2020, and at the time Michael wrote a touching statement urging fans to appreciate their family while they still have them.

"The biggest goal in everything I’ve ever done was to make him proud," he said. "Knowing that I did that gives me peace but also pushes me to continue because I know he’s watching from above.

"Without him I’m not sure where I’d be but I know I wouldn’t have anything close to the life I have now. Love you Dad and I’m honored to be your son!!"

Michael with his mom and late father Gene

He added some advice for fans: "Take time to hug your parents, spouse and kids. Let them know how you feel and don't take it for granted that they automatically know that you love them."

