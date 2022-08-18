Michael Strahan asks for help with underwear dilemma - but fans are divided The GMA star has his own clothing line

Michael Strahan has been keeping busy during his time away from GMA – and on Wednesday he turned to his fans for help after encountering a "serious" dilemma.

The TV anchor posted a video on Instagram during a meeting about his clothing line and asked his followers for their opinions on new design ideas for his upcoming underwear collection. Looking at a presentation with different design options, Michael explained: "Alright, everybody. I'm going over our men's underwear line for next season and I'm wondering...

"A very, very, very serious question for the men out there, and maybe women would like to answer this as well because a lot of my friends, they wear the underwear and their significant other likes to wear them to bed or whatever may be."

He then asked: "Do you like underwear with a hole in the front or just solid in the front area, if you know what I mean? "Certain people may like it with the hole there because it's their preference and some may like it solid. Let us know what you like because we're trying to determine what we're going to make for the people."

Fans rushed to share their preferences, but many were divided on the design. One responded: "Solid!!! No one uses that front door anyway. We go over the top." A second said: "Team SOLID, that side hole is annoying!"

A third added: "Need that hole Mike!" Another suggested: "Make them both ways so that some consumers are not left out from purchasing your brand."

Michael turned to fans for help

The Michael Strahan Collection was launched in 2015 and expanded into activewear with MSX by Michael Strahan the following year.

The former is a tailored men's and boy's line that offers regular, stretch, and big & tall suits, dress shirts, outerwear, jackets, shoes, socks and so much more.

MSX is an athleisure line composed of athletic-inspired, functional pieces for both men and boys in regular and big & tall.

