Julianne Moore's appearance sparks reaction in rare selfie

Hollywood actress Julianne Moore certainly knows her angles. The red-headed actress posted a rare selfie of herself on her Instagram, and it certainly has people talking.

READ: Julianne Moore stops fans in their tracks with radiant new photos

The 61-year-old, who has starred in movies Hannibal and Still Alice, looked youthful and radiant as she posed for the camera. The snap sees the Academy Award-winning actress show off her daring red hair, whilst smiling down at the camera.

Loading the player...

Non-Traditional Wedding Dresses

Julianne's freckles also stole the show, with supermodel Karen Elson writing: "Always gorgeous my freckled face friend." Julianne captioned the post: "Sometimes masks are great cause they cover your neck. #nyc."

MORE: Julianne Moore’s daughter is her double in stunning new photo

LOOK: Fashion Fix: What you need to know about Bottega Veneta

Her friend, Michelle Pfeiffer, joined in on the fun. The Golden Globe winner and blonde bombshell wrote: "And your lower face so you don't get sun!" followed by a laughing emoji.

Other celebrity friends also commented on the selfie. Fellow actress Jennifer Garner, 50, left three raising hands emojis, perhaps celebrating Julianne's beauty or brilliant sense of humour.

Julianne in 2019

Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who worked on Julianne's stunning Met Gala makeup look this year, left a heart emoji. Others also admired The New York Times bestselling author's post, with fans writing "beautiful" and "beauty".

READ: Julianne Moore dazzles in a form fitting gown for star-studded event

The When You Finish Saving The World star is active on her Instagram, which boasts up to two million followers, and gives fans glimpses into her private life.

Recently, the beloved author posted snaps of what she has been up to over the summer, which included gorgeous crafting plates and bowls.

The star shared this rare selfie

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon commented on the post: "Wowza!!! So beautiful", whilst Katie Couric wrote "Love!!!", followed by a trail of heart emojis.

The actress, who has two adult children, posts regularly - including her activism and politics.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.