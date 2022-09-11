Katie Couric makes emotional retelling of reporting the 11 September attacks

Every year as the calendar marks 11 September, millions of Americans can't help but recall and share their memories and experiences of the terrifying terrorist attack on Manhattan's World Trade Center.

Now, on the 21st anniversary of the life-changing event, Katie Couric is looking back on what it was like to be involved in the difficult reporting of the shocking moment.

In an emotional retelling of her broadcast, the journalist expressed continued sorrow over the attack and the lives it claimed.

Katie took to Instagram to share a tribute to the victims of 9/11, posting a clip of herself reporting the news early in the morning.

At the time, she was an anchor on Today, having joined in 1991, and in the clip is seen next to Matt Lauer, who has since left the public eye after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

The clip she shared captures her announcing the unbelievable news, saying: "We have breaking news to tell you about, apparently a plane has just crashed into the World Trade Center here in New York City."

The journalist shared the moment she first reported the news

During the broadcast, she interviewed a witness of the attack, and as a video is shown of one of the towers emitting a mass of smoke from its top floors, the interviewee is detailing her shock.

In her caption, the former host wrote: "September 11th, 2001. 8:46 AM. I have never felt a greater sense of responsibility as I did that day." She added: "Today I'm remembering those we lost on 9/11, and keeping those they loved and who loved them in my heart."

Katie held her position on Today from 1991 to 2006

Her followers were quick to express continuous disbelief over the moment that catapulted a massive shift to the way Americans led their lives, and the way national security and counterterrorism was handled by the US government.

People wrote in the comments: "We all watched you that morning and looked to you," and: "Still unbelievable," as well as: "I remember every moment," plus another follower also added: "I was there that day, will never forget the shock and awe and despair."

