Kelly Ripa's son Michael jokes about appearance in latest vacation photo

While Kelly Ripa may have returned from her relaxing summer vacation spent with her husband and three kids, they're still basking in the glorious time they had together.

The star's oldest son, Michael Consuelos, has been highlighting his fair share of moments from the trip, with his latest causing a bit of a stir.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin shares glimpse into lavish family vacation

He shared a photograph of himself sitting by the pool in a pair of swim trunks and an orange shirt, holding his drink and striking the coolest pose he could.

"End of summer greetings from me and my gross foot," he wrote, pointing toward his big toe in particular, although many of his fans came to his defense.

"Nah, bruv. You got nice feets," one wrote, with another saying: "Nice pic! And eh who likes feet anyway!!??," and a third adding: "Hey Michael! Hope your big toe gets better! Enjoy what is left of the summer!!"

Many others commented on the beautiful shot as a whole, as one of his followers commented: "Orange you glad autumn is coming," and one of his friends said: "Brew and a bro."

Michael called attention to his foot in his vacation throwback

Now that they are back to reality, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos will be embracing life as empty nesters once again, now that their children have gone back to their respective lives following the holiday.

It's a busy time for Kelly in particular too, as her debut book, Live Wire, will be released this month. News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on social media at the time.

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

Kelly is embarking on a book tour soon

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor."

