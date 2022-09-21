Nathan Fillion makes fans nostalgic with heartfelt tribute

Time flies when you are booked and busy! Nathan Fillion just marked an epic career anniversary, and neither him nor his fans can believe it.

Fans were taken by total surprise when the actor announced it had already been a whopping twenty years since he starred as Malcolm Reyolds in the 2002 sci-fi series, Firefly.

He penned a heartfelt tribute to the show and everyone who made it possible, sharing an incredible throwback photo from his days on the space Western drama.

The star took to Instagram to express his disbelief over how long it has already been, but also gratitude for his former co-stars, the creators, and of course, the fans.

"Has it already been 20 years? I've talked a lot about Firefly in my time, answered a lot of questions about it, and yet, still, I don't have the right words to honor it," he endearingly wrote.

He expressed that: "As a learning experience, nothing has taught me as much about my craft and the industry. As for my career, nothing has given me as solid a foundation. And as for love, I never knew how much love a little tv project could bring to my life."

Nathan's heartfelt tribute

Giving a heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the show and all who loved it, he wrote: "To the cast - thank you. You have no idea how much you mean to me."

He added: "To Joss - in 20 years I've still not found a way to express what you've done for me," referring to the series' writer and director, Joss Whedon.

Firefly also starred Morena Baccaran, Gina Torres and Adam Baldwin

Finally, he added: "To the fans - without you, space is vast, cold, and empty. With you, space becomes a home for all of us, and there's no place I'd rather be. To those of you who have never seen Firefly, we'll see you soon enough. Happy Anniversary, all."

Longtime fans of the star took to the comments to express the same disbelief and love for the show, that he did, writing: "What a beautiful tribute," and: "Firefly is 20 today... 20... The best damn little big show in the 'verse…" as well as: "Thank you for gracing our screens for so many years and keep them coming!" Plus another fan added: "We love and we miss Firefly so much."

