Kelly Ripa pays heartfelt tribute to David Muir in her new book, Live Wire The Live star and ABC news host are great friends

Kelly Ripa has been good friends with David Muir for years and the pair's friendship is incredibly solid. In fact, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star has paid a heartfelt tribute to David in her book, Live Wire.

An extract from the book - which is released on 27 September - was posted on Kelly's Instagram Stories over the weekend, and the message is included on a page of acknowledgements.

It read: "To David Muir, you are the backbone and moral compass I need sometimes." David has been hugely supportive about Kelly's book and even took it out with him when he went for dinner the other night.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's love story with Mark Consuelos

He took to his Instagram Stories to share a photograph of himself out enjoying dinner, and in his hand was Kelly's book. "Brought you to dinner @kellyripa," he wrote, sporting a cheeky grin, and Kelly returned the favor by sharing it on her own Stories by saying that she was missing him.

When Kelly announced that she'd be going on a tour in support of the book, the ABC News host touted himself as a fan once again when he commented: "Look for me in line."

News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

Kelly Ripa paid tribute to David Muir in her book, Live Wire

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books." Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, her husband Mark Consuelos had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

Kelly and David are great friends

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor."

She has been sharing snippets from the book on social media over the past few weeks, including a hilarious extract about her mom. It read: "My mother reminds me if I don't like the way I look I should just take off my glasses."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.