Katie Couric's husband John Molner's support amid breast cancer diagnosis The couple have been married for eight years

Katie Couric was immediately inundated with a wave of love and support when she shared on Wednesday that back in June, she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The journalist revealed that she received news of the official diagnosis on 21 June, the day of her wedding anniversary with husband John Molner.

Of course, despite knowing at the time, she kept quiet on social media and chose to spend her day as planned, even sharing an adorable anniversary post featuring many clips and moments of the couple from their years together.

John, of course, also showed his support for Katie, especially with a loving anniversary dedication of his own on social media that same day.

He shared a beautiful picture of his wife from presumably the same day, drink in hand, as he penned a few sweet words for her.

"We will get older among this crowd. The water roars and rumbles down. Just you and me— And the road ahead," he captioned it.

John showed his support for his wife on their anniversary, the day she received her diagnosis

While he rarely posts on social media, he has since shared several other photographs of his wife, frequently declaring his love and support for her.

He has also been a staunch supporter of her advocacy for cancer awareness, a cause she took up due to having experienced it in her family and seeing her first husband, Jay Monahan, die of colon cancer.

Katie even detailed John's own experience with the disease, writing in her blog: "My now-husband John had a tumor the size of a coconut on his liver, which was surgically removed just a few months before we got married."

Katie made the announcement on social media alongside a photograph of herself in a hospital robe and a face mask from her radiation appointment.

Katie shared her breast cancer journey with a detailed blog post

After detailing how she found out and told her family, she explained the process of recovery, her surgery, and her rounds of radiation, the last of which she sat through the day before.

