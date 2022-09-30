Sarah Jessica Parker mourns sad loss after family death

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed the reason behind her sudden exit from an NYC event on Wednesday – and it's heartbreaking.

The Hocus Pocus 2 star was forced to make a quick exit from New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala after she received news of a family emergency, which has now been revealed to be the death of her stepfather Paul Giffin Forste.

In a statement, the Parker family announced that Paul — who married Sarah Jessica's mom, Barbara, in 1969 — died aged 76 on Wednesday.

"Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," the family said in a statement.

"In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker," the statement continued.

"Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

On Thursday, the Sex and the City actress left the fashion gala – where she was being honored – at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center moments after she arrived.

According to Page Six, guests at the venue were told that the actress sadly had to leave because of a "sudden devastating family situation", although no other details were given at the time.

Sarah Jessica's sad family news comes after she was supported by her twin daughters and her husband Matthew Broderick at the premiere of her new movie Hocus Pocus 2.

The actress posed up a storm alongside her children, Marion and Tabitha, 13, during the rare family outing, which didn't include her son James Wilkie, 19, who is studying at Brown University.

