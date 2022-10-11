Martin Lewis shocks fans as he discusses losing OBE award - but it's not what you think The journalist took to social media

MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis stunned fans after he made a shock revelation about his OBE medal on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the financial journalist shared a selfie of himself holding his coveted OBE medal. Alongside the snap, Martin penned: "They're taking my OBE off me! Yep, I got a letter saying now I have a CBE, I need to send the OBE back. So off it goes."

Martin was awarded an OBE - which stands for Officer of the Order of the British Empire - in the 2014 Birthday Honours, for his services to consumer rights and charitable services.

OBE's are awarded to people who have been acknowledged as making a "great impact" in their particular line of work.

Despite the shock detail, Martin included a line about receiving an even higher accolade in the form of a CBE.

Martin briefly shocked his fans

The esteemed award stands for Commander of the Order of the British Empire and is a step above an OBE. A CBE is the highest-ranking Order of the British Empire award.

The GMB star's fans inundated the comment section with an array of congratulatory messages. "Congratulations Martin, thoroughly deserved (even though it should be a knighthood!)," wrote one delighted fan, whilst a second penned: "Congratulations on the CBE, so deserved, you have helped so many people save money during the living crisis."

The GMB star with his CBE award

"Massive congratulations," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Excellent news, and well deserved".

Martin's medal update comes after the 50-year-old welled up during an emotional programme covering the late Queen's death.

During a discussion with Susanna Reid about Her Majesty's state funeral, Martin looked visibly moved as he struggled to contain his emotion. Lifting the lid on his personal grief, Martin explained how he lost his own mother when he was just 11 years old.

Martin discussed his personal grief

She tragically passed after a collision with a lorry while she was out horse-riding. Martin added: "I wasn't going to say [this] on air but it resonates very powerfully with me as someone who lost his mother at the same age as Harry in a road accident.

"I find it very difficult to watch. Thank goodness I wasn't forced to walk behind. I didn't even go. It does bring back some…" he said as he became emotional.

