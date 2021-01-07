We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, Martin Lewis wore an ingenious wristband that "aids social distancing and contact tracing in workplaces".

Sharing a photo of himself wearing a SpaceBand, he wrote on Instagram: "If you see us wearing these on the show tonight, they're buzzers that ring if any of us or the crew get within two meters of each other."

The device looks much like a watch, and will beep and vibrate when the wearer gets too close to another person.

SpaceWatches can be set to different distances: one metre, two metres and three metres.

WATCH: Martin Lewis reveals 'ridiculously cool' gadget

Martin's fans were clearly impressed by the gadget, with many taking to the comment section of his post to leave positive comments.

"Everyone should wear them," said one social media user.

Martin showed off the wristband on social media

"My son and husband have similar devices that they have to wear at work. Fantastic idea!" added another, with a third writing: "Clever idea."

Martin loves to share the clever gadgets he comes across with his social media followers.

Back in October, the doting dad showed off his wife's Lara's "ridiculously cool" piece of technology.

Lara, 41, has worked on BBC's Click since 2011, and is often tasked with trying out the latest gadgets.

Martin, 48, shared a clip on Twitter to demonstrate the gadget - a box which can project onto a surface, but which also enables users to scroll up and down and interact with webpages on the projection.

As a delighted Martin played about with the gadget, Lara could be heard exclaiming in the background: "Oi, stop doing my job!" "Haha, go away!" Martin replied. "Gosh this is so cool!"

Alongside the clip, he wrote: "Ridiculously cool gadget that Mrs MSE (@LaraLewington) brought home for testing for this week's @BBCClick programme. One day I suspect they'll be able to fit one of these in every mobile phone. That'll be a game changer."

