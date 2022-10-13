Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin's foray into acting in her own words All their kids are artists

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are proud parents to their three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos, and they've all definitely taken after them in some way or the other.

Michael and Lola, in particular, have followed their parents into the arts, with the former studying filmmaking and the latter in music production, both at NYU.

While Joaquin left the family home for the University of Michigan for their wrestling program, he has more in common with his parents than you'd think.

In her book, Live Wire, Kelly discussed how her kids eventually left for university, and wrote about her youngest son's interest in the arts as well.

"As a wrestler, he interviewed virtually with athletic coaches," she penned, also adding that he had the acting bug, just like his parents.

"As a burgeoning actor, he auditioned for the various drama departments, virtually. He also solidified my claim that our children chose careers of unemployment for their futures."

Joaquin displayed an interest in acting, just like his parents

Kelly further wrote about his struggles with dyslexia and dysgraphia, which was something they realized when he struggled with reading and writing while quite young.

They enrolled him in a special school to aid those with learning disabilities, which she stated made all the difference and saw him "on his path to not only loving school but excelling at it."

Joaquin proved to be a strong student when it came to academics and extracurriculars, enrolling in several after-school programs and clubs.

"He also founded the school wrestling team and dabbled in theater, playing the role of Lord Capulet in Romeo and Juliet," she wrote.

The youngest of the siblings graduated from high school with honors

"From poetry slams to art project showings, he did it all. Mark and I attended parent-teacher conferences, marveling at his grades and his teacher write-ups."

He eventually graduated in 2021 from the school Honors Society, also winning achievement awards in math, art, and science and ultimately headed off to Michigan to join their renowned wrestling team.

