Kelly Ripa transforms into Harley Quinn for epic Halloween look

Kelly Ripa gave fans her best Harley Quinn impression on Friday as she shared a picture on Instagram of her in a Halloween outfit.

Kicking up her leg which was held by friend Jerry O'Connell, Kelly's legs looked endless in ripped fishnet tights paired with the character's iconic chunky platform heels.

Kelly rocked a bold blue bomber jacket and booty shorts in keeping with Harley's look, and added fake tattoos to her face and smudged red lipstick.

To complete the look, she held a baseball bat while Jerry was in character as The Joker.

The picture was shared with fans on social media to reveal that the two would soon be arriving in Chicago as part of Kelly's book tour for new memoir Live Wire.

Jerry will be moderating the discussion which will focus on her book, billed as a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

Kelly wowed as Harley

Kelly is a big fan of Halloween and last year the mother-of-three shared a throwback picture of her and her husband Mark's 2019 outfits and it was spooktacular!

The couple, who have been married for 26 years, opted to go as a Day of the Dead-inspired bride and groom, with the presenter opting for a cute mini white dress with a matching veil and black tights. Mark simply wore an all-black look.

Kelly is a keen fitness fan and keeps herself active with virtual Obé classes using weights.

Kelly and Mark's 2019 Halloween costume was spooktacular!

She previously revealed that her and husband Mark Consuelos' healthy lifestyle involved a lot of laughter and quitting alcohol.

"Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about clean living – maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference," Kelly revealed.

"So much of my life has been devoted to having the perfect diet, having excellent nutrition, having a fitness routine I can get behind and practice every day, and I do.”