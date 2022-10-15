Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone is so grown up - see the WWE star Ava Raine The 20-year-old is following in her father's footsteps

Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone, revealed her new wrestling name, Ava Raine, earlier this year ahead of her WWE debut and she underwent a physical transformation, too.

The rising star is no wallflower and is making some serious waves in the wrestling world - just like her dad.

As she ramped up her career, she switched up her appearance too and fans were loving her new long, curly red hair and fierce sense of style.

She looks a far cry from the little girl who walked the red carpet with her father wearing bows in her hair and pretty, frilly dresses - and it's not surprising given that she's 20 years old.

Simone - who is a WWE first fourth generation superstar - received backlash over her ring name as fans wondered why she steered away from the last name Johnson.

One wrestling fan took to Twitter to voice their angst, writing: "Giving Simone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical. Will hold (judgment) until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that's ridiculous."

Simone Johnson is currently rocking red, curly hair - and fans love it

Simone clapped back on social media and wrote: "I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I'll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic."

She added: "A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family."

Simone is about to make her WWE debut as Ava Raine

Dwayne's firstborn then followed up with a tweet that read: "I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway."

The WWE hopeful later told supporters she's "not trying to ignore or undermine all the sweet comments" she's received.

Dwayne Johnson with his daughter Simone in 2006

Simone was signed by the organization in 2020, but her debut was delayed due to a knee injury.

Dwayne is incredibly proud of his daughter and told Jimmy Fallon in 2020: "It blows my mind," he said. "First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly. But she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is just so important. I'm very proud of her."

