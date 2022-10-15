Ginger Zee reveals new look after opening up about her mental health The much-loved meteorologist switched things up

With a new season, comes a new look for Ginger Zee who declared it was time for a change - and she looks incredible.

In the wake of her opening up about her challenges for World Mental Health Day, the GMA star has undergone a transformation.

Ginger took to Instagram on Friday and unveiled a new look for fall after having her hair dyed an autumnal hue.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's husband undergoes agonizing procedure

The clip saw the mom-of-two in a salon chair with foils in her hair and then switched to the results which were fabulous.

Ginger's curly locks were straightened and cut to her shoulders and featured darker ends and warm colors which were perfect for the season.

She captioned the post: "Some folks like to drink the spiced lattes, burn those pumpkin/apple candles but I’m gonna go ahead and match my hair to the changing trees. Autumn GINGER is back. Happy Friday friends. #haircolor #haircut #transformation #autumn #fall music: @seanzuidgeest."

Ginger is sporting a stunning new look

Her social media followers loved it and commented: "Looking Beautiful Ginger," and, "Love the autumn color and great music! Happy Friday."

Ginger's fans adore her openness and she was inundated with support recently after sharing further details of her mental health challenges.

She is no stranger to opening up about the good and the bad, and has inspired fans by sharing stories of both her mental wellbeing and childhood trauma.

Ginger regularly delights fans with her appearance

Ginger took to Instagram to share with fans that eleven years ago, she was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

She told fans: "Today, on World Mental Health Day it's important for you to know that 11 years ago I was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder after checking in at Columbia's Psych Ward."

The meteorologist added: "It's also important for you to know that I have found healing and you deserve to too."

She explained: "Depression, eating disorder, PTSD - they are all part of the story I work on and accept about myself everyday. Honesty with myself and exposing my imperfection was step one for me."

The mom-of-two maintained that she hoped her divulging information about her mental health would encourage others to get help should they need it, and to destigmatize the way people look and approach depression, anxiety, and going to therapy.

