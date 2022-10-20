Kelly Ripa shows off incredible moves in chic crop top and sports leggings The star knows how to strut her stuff!

Kelly Ripa took to social media with an impressive glimpse of her incredible talent on Wednesday, which saw the star dancing her socks off.

The actress, 52, reshared a clip to her Instagram Stories where she could be seen dancing with two others and rocking a fabulous crop top and leggings set as she busted a move.

Captioning the video, the mother-of-three simply added two GIFs, a pair of two red love hearts, and three cartoons having a dance.

Kelly is no stranger to an occasional dance routine and last year floored fans after sharing a video of her sliding into the splits.

The star looked so fabulous

The fabulous move was part of a special fundraiser, Issac Calpito's "Dance and Donate Challenge," set up to raise money for nurses and frontline workers amid the pandemic.

The video showed Kelly performing an energetic choreography with two large handheld paper fans while wearing a hoodie and leggings – and she even finished off by dropping into the splits.

Her Instagram followers were taken aback by the moves with one writing: "Just a FULL SPLIT! Queen!!!" and another said: "That was fantastic you are a great dancer."

Kelly's bedroom is hotel-worthy

The star danced barefoot in her bedroom on her plush cream carpet and behind, her fans could admire her hotel-worthy bed with crisp white sheets and simple Oxford pillowcases. At the end of her bed, a beige sofa with a taupe throw could also be seen.

Other stunning details of the decadent room showed a glamorous white mirror hung on the wall and her impressive chandelier-style lights were also clearly visible.

Kelly shares her stunning $27miillion New York townhouse with her husband of 26 years Mark Consuelos.

The celebrity couple are the doting parents of three children, Michael, 25, Lola, 21 and Joaquin, 19.

Joaquin headed off to university last year

Last year, youngest son Joaquin has headed off to college and is the first of his three siblings to choose to study outside of New York.

The teenager moved out of his family's home in September 2021 to attend the University of Michigan, and it was quite the change for his admiring parents.

