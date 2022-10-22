Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey stuns in bathroom selfie The singer showed off her toned figure in the Instagram snap…

Audrey Caroline McGraw, daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, has wowed fans with her latest selfie that showed off her toned abs.

The youngest daughter of the country music power couple has been building a social media presence, following in her parents' footsteps by showcasing her talents with videos of herself singing.

Audrey shared the snap on her Instagram stories

The 20-year-old shared the black and white bathroom selfie on her Instagram stories, looking effortlessly chic in a pair of low-rise baggy jeans, a long sleeve crop top, and a baseball cap. Audrey wore her long dark hair in loose waves, with her phone covering her face.

The aspiring actress and model has two sisters, Gracie, 25, who is currently living in New York and also following the path of her famous parents with her musical career, and Maggie, 24, who graduated from Stanford University in 2021 with a degree in sustainability.

Tim and Faith are known to have a close bond with their daughters

Sharing selfies, photos of her life, and her art on Instagram, Audrey has racked up 60k followers on the social media platform. Earlier this year, the singer opened up about her health struggles, revealing her unpleasant side effects from birth control.

She wrote: "Post birth control effects are REAL. "Not only does my body feel wacky and my brain foggy, but my skin especially feels messed up at the moment, like never before... I'm trying my best to stay calm as I know it's a trivial thing to worry about. But at the same time, it's not so easy to deal with.

"I've heard these feelings are completely normal (as your body is going through a major hormonal shift) and will pass in time. ONCE AGAIN what you see on here is not a reflection of what is truly going on in someone's life. Nobody's perfect."

