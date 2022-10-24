Kim Kardashian condemns hate speech following Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments Pressure has mounted on the rapper's close ones and collaborators to speak up

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West's anti-Semitic comments and threats.

The rapper has faced backlash from fellow celebrities and brands he has collaborated with after he said in a since-deleted tweet earlier this month that he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

Kim took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to condemn any hate speech from anyone, and insisted that she stands with the Jewish community.

She wrote: "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Though stars such as Jamie Lee-Curtis and David Schwimmer had already spoken out against his initial threat, the situation was further escalated when a series of anti-Semitic banners were displayed over the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

A group of men hung banners over a pedestrian path above the crowded freeway, most notably one that read: "Kanye is right about the Jews," alongside another which said "honk if you know," and some Biblical proverbs.

Kim is one of many celebrities who have condemned anti-Semitic behavior

The group of men were also seen doing a Nazi salute, in a picture shared on Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass' Twitter account.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also wrote: "We condemn this weekend's anti-Semitic incidents. Jewish Angelenos should always feel safe.There is no place for discrimination or prejudice in Los Angeles. And we will never back down from the fight to expose and eliminate it."

This is the exact type of hate that I will not tolerate as mayor.



We will aggressively root out anti-Semitism.



It has no place in our city and never will. pic.twitter.com/8xE9N7Ajn5 — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) October 23, 2022

The demonstration took place over the weekend in Los Angeles

Celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Isla Fisher, Julianne Moore and Ali Wentworth have expressed their support for the Jewish community, with many liking and sharing Jessica Seinfeld's now viral post which says: "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

Now, pressure has mounted on Adidas to break their longtime ties with Ye after Balenciaga and his talent agency, Creative Artists Agency did so, and since the singer said in an interview: "I can say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can't drop me, now what."

