Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie left 'disheartened' after overhearing painful conversation The singer couldn't believe what she'd heard

Gracie McGraw is often praised by her fans as she shares her own body confidence journey but as she continues to make strides, she's not done with facing setbacks.

The daughter of country music stars, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, was left in shock following a conversation she overhead between two men walking behind her in New York.

She was so stunned that she took to Instagram stories and reiterated what she had heard.

The two men in question, were discussing why it was better to have a sexual encounter with a mediocre-looking woman, than a very attractice "skinny" girl, because they're not as difficult to please.

The challenging-to-hear conversation about women, their weight and their appearance was too much for Gracie to simply walk away from and not mention.

She sounded off on social media and said: "To hear something like that, knowing which category I would fall into, and how my body would be spoken about is so disheartening," before adding: "Why are we still having these conversations about how attractive someone is because of their size?"

Gracie is the oldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Gracie said that while she is in a "weird transition stage" of accepting her body and finding it's healthiest weight, to a lot of women the conversation she heard would be "detrimental" to their personal journeys.

Gracie was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome less than a year ago and at the time, she explained the difficult condition and how she deals with the symptoms - including weight gain.

Alongside two photos of herself, one with stars covering up blemishes on her face and another of her in her underwear, Gracie wrote a lengthy message which read: "I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome).

Gracie has spoken about her battle with PCOS and how it's changed her body and mind

"To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 3."

"I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don’t think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand."

Gracie then added: "Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It's a long road but we can get through it.

Gracie's fans love how candid she is with them

She continued: "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.

Gracie also said: "Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It's a long road but we can get through it. I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate. P.S

The medicine I'm taking has given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?). It's weird to navigate but I'm finding ways to love her."

