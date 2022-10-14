Michael Strahan opens up about parenting his teenage daughters: 'It's tough' The GMA star appeared on Thursday's The Drew Barrymore Show

Michael Strahan is incredibly in-demand and is balancing many projects on the go right now.

The GMA co-anchor not only fronts one of the biggest American morning shows, but is also a successful businessman.

However, first and foremost, he is a devoted father to his four children, who are growing up fast!

VIDEO: Michael Strahan's family - all we know about his life away from GMA

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, the former sportsman gushed over his youngest daughters - twins Isabella and Sophia - who are about to turn 18.

He admitted that it was "tough" parenting them now that they were older, especially now that they had boyfriends.

"It's tough. You've got daughters and they have got boyfriends..." he began. "It is not easy, it has taken everything in me not to walk in there and say 'What do you want?' and at one point I was even going to put on my football uniform!"

Michael Strahan opened up about it being 'tough' parenting his teenage daughters

He then explained how Howie Long had helped him navigate the new normal with a line that he had previously shared.

He said: "It's a line that Howie Long used, I say 'You know son, I'll do the time." Michael shares his twins with ex-wife Jean Strahan, and is also father to older children Micahel Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with Wanda Hutchins.

He is also a doting stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who often features in family photos with the rest of Michael's children.

Michael's twins are growing up fast and are both becoming stars in their own rights thanks to their aspiring modelling careers.

The GMA star is a doting dad and stepfather

The former footballer and his family live in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and he likes the fact that he can go about his day without being noticed. In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

The star often shares glimpses inside his home on social media too, which boasts everything from an open-plan living room and even a backyard.

