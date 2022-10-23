Kelly Ripa FaceTimes with daughter Lola as TV star promotes new book Lola, 21, is Kelly's middle child

Kelly Ripa may be a happy empty-nester now but that doesn't mean she won't jump at the chance to spend time with her children - even if it is on FaceTime.

Kelly and husband Mark Conseulos' daughter Lola gave her mom and their pet dog Lena a call on Friday and Kelly was quick to take some screengrabs of the call to share with fans.

Lola wore a salmon pink blazer and had her brunette locks loose around her shoulders for the call, although she was clealty more interested in speaking to Lena as her face lit up as the dog entered the frame.

Kelly is incredibly close to Lola and her other children, Joaquin and Michael, but she recently opened up about her daughter's reaction to reading some of the extracts from her mom's debut book, Live Wire.

Kelly has detailed drama that occurred during the early years of her working on Live!, and her daughter was surprised to find out why her mom didn't just quit.

Talking to Daily Mail, Kelly said: "My daughter really said 'Why? Why didn't you quit?' And I said to her, 'Because we don't quit when things get tough.' [Most] People don't have the option to quit when things get tough and that's not how I was raised."

Lola was over the moon to see Lena

She continued: "That's not how I'm raising you. We don't quit just because things are hard, because things don't feel good.

"That's what work is. That's why they don't call it vacation. I don't say, 'I'm going to my vacation.' I say, 'I'm going to my job.'"

Kelly and Mark have three children

Lola turned 21 earlier in 2022 and her milestone birthday was marked on the ABC daytime show that Kelly hosts.

During the segment, proud mom Kelly revealed that Lola was set to move abroad as part of her studies.

This will be the first time that Lola will have lived away from New York, having grown up on the Upper East Side in Manhattan with her family, before moving to the borough of Brooklyn.

