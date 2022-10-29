Kelly Ripa is unrecognizable dressed as Ryan Seacrest for a Halloween costume gone by She certainly turned heads

Kelly Ripa has been counting down her all-time favorite Halloween costumes and fans were thrilled that a certain one was included.

The TV star delighted her social media followers with a throwback to when she and Ryan Seacrest were transformed into one another for the spooky season.

Live with Kelly and Ryan's Instagram feed featured a clip of the pair and the mom-of-three looked completely different.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shows off her incredible dance moves

Her blonde tresses had been replaced with a super short wig and she even had facial hair.

Ryan, meanwhile, wore a bobbed, wig and makeup and made for a hilarious version of his co-host.

Fans couldn't get over their appearances and said they were roaring with laughter at the costumes.

Kelly and Ryan dressed as each other in 2017

One wrote: "My favorite of all time," while a second said: "You guys are the best," and a third added: "OMG too good. I didn't recognize them."

Viewers can't wait to see what the duo come up with for this year and Kelly has already shown off one of her looks.

She ported huge lips, chiseled cheekbones and a mountain of brown hair as she was made over to look like a Jersey bride.

Kelly and Ryan delight viewers with their Halloween costumes each year

Kelly, once again, looked almost unrecognizable with heavy makeup and wearing a huge tiara and wedding gown.

She pouted perfectly in the photo in which she was the model for the front of the Halloween costume.

The post was captioned: "Our #LiveHalloween show is this Monday! #KellyandRyan #bravocon #Bravo #RHONJ."

Fans went wild for her look and commented: "And somehow, this looks understated compared to the real thing," and a second said: "Oh . My. Gosh. This is everything," while a third remarked: "You are the funniest person EVER."

