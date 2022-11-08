The Rookie's Nathan Fillion reveals incredible gift he bought former co-star The actor is notoriously private about his personal life

Nathan Fillion may prefer to keep his life away from the cameras behind closed doors, but occasionally he lets fans in.

The actor recently took to Instagram with a post nobody was expecting as he wished his former co-star, Ryan Reynolds, a very happy birthday.

Rather than a simple message and photo, Nathan - who starred with Ryan in the 90s sitcom, Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place - revealed the bold gift he had bought for the Deadpool actor.

Alongside an image of a certificate, Nathan explained: "I’m only two weeks late to wish an old friend a happy birthday.

"@vancityreynolds, I had a little trouble finding a gift for the man that needs nothing.

"But I discovered, due to a little loophole in Scotland, land ownership grants you a title, and you are now the proud owner of ten square feet (0.929 square meters) of a Scottish Nature Preserve."

Nathan concluded: "You may now add to your long résumé the title of Lord. Everyone please help me wish the happiest of birthdays (two weeks ago) to Lord Reynolds."

Nathan's gift to Ryan was hilarious

Fans adored his gift idea and found it hilarious too. "Lord Deadpool. Oh, Nathan. What have you done," wrote one, while another added: " I also got this as a present this year! From now on, I am calling him 'my neighbor in Scotland'."

Ryan also responded and commented: "I can't wait to be buried here! Thank you Nathan."

Many fans asked for their show to be brought back, something Ryan has said he'd be interested in before.

Ryan and Nathan have been friends since they starred in Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place

Earlier this year, while promoting his movie, The Adam Project, he was asked about a reunion of the sitcom and he said: "I would do that in a heart beat. That was one of the best jobs I’ve ever had in my life. Truly. I mean it. I loved every second of it."

He added, that he "loved that cast desperately" and that he’s still in touch with some of his co-stars. "Even yesterday I spoke with Nathan Fillion and Traylor Howard," he said. "But yeah, hopefully, we’ll see."

