Michael Buble delivers difficult career news as fans react

The singer revealed that he would no longer be bringing his Higher tour to Australia in December, much to the disappointment of his supporters in Oz.

"This is a message to my friends, fans and family in Australia," he wrote. "Despite our best efforts, my team and I have come to realize that global logistical issues have made it impossible for us to deliver the show that I feel Australians deserve.

"Although it’s incredibly disappointing for all of us, I wanted to be transparent with you and hope you can understand what a difficult decision this was to make. I appreciate your patience and look forward to seeing you this coming June. Love, Michael."

Many fans said they were very sorry to hear the news but supported his decision but there were also some who were angry over the decision to move the show from December to June.

Michael had to break the news to fans that his Australia tour date was postponed

"It’s been a very long wait. I feel for the people who have paid for flights and accommodation," wrote one, while another added: "Oh nooo.. :( we've already booked a flight ticket and concert ticket too," while others said they wanted an explanation as to what the "issues" are.

The Canadian singer has a hectic tour schedule and will be away from the home he shares with his wife and their four children.

Michael is currently on his global Higher tour

However, he recently revealed that touring is far less work than being a dad to Noah, nine, Elias, six, Vida, four, and Cielo, two months.

"When I do touring every day in different arenas and stadiums it's way easier than being with the four kids," he cheekily confessed.

