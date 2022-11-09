Jill Duggar supports sister Jinger Duggar as she shares book news

Jinger Duggar has been supported by her sisters Jill and Joy as she revealed further details of her upcoming autobiography about her journey of faith.

"Proud of you sis and following God’s leading in your life! Look forward to reading the book!" commented Jill on a video of Jinger speaking to camera, acknowledging that the book was the "hardest thing I’ve had to do but I think it’s the most important".

WATCH: Jinger Duggar offers details of her autobiography

"I’ve written a book called Becoming Free Indeed!" she captioned the post. "This is a book about my spiritual journey, a journey of disentangling truth from error. In it, I share stories from my life—stories that nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling: stories of fear and uncertainty but also of discovery and hope. My prayer is that it will encourage you on your own journey!"

"Love that you are speaking YOUR truth. I’ll always support you and love you," added Jinger’s cousin Amy King, while sister Joy liked the post.

In a YouTube video, Jinger added that the book will cover how her faith has changed as she "rejected much of the teaching I heard for many years”.

"My faith is still intact, but it has changed. Instead of leaving the faith entirely, I've been disentangling it," she added. "I shared these stories because I want to be an encouragement to any of you who may be struggling to work through what you were taught while also loving Jesus. Really, I wrote this book for any of you who are wanting to honestly examine your beliefs without abandoning God."

Jinger with three of her sisters and brother-in-law Ben

19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle raised their brood in a devout Baptist home, following the teachings of Bill Gothard, who dictated obeying rules of modesty (no shorts or jeans, only dresses or skirts) and following guidelines for courtship that banned front-facing hugs and kissing before marriage.

The founder of the Institute in Basic Life Principles also promoted ideals of male superiority and female obedience, and the belief that women must birth as many children as possible.

Jinger's new book is out in January 2023

In her book, which is set to be released on January 31 next year, Jinger shares how in her early 20s, a new brother-in-law (believed to be Ben Seewald, her sister Jessa's spouse) who didn't grow up with the same ultraconservative restrictions prompted her to take a hard look at the way she was living her life.