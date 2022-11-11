jaden-smith

In many cases, it's the young generation pushing their elders to do something, to act now when it comes to climate issues. And Will and Jada Smith's son Jaden is one such young campaigner who is using his spotlight to encourage fans young and old to be kinder to our planet.

For Jaden, discovering at 12 years old that the ocean was alive, but also dying thanks to the horrific pollution and global warming, was enough to make him want to act. In 2015, as a teenager he did just that, launching JUST Water, a company providing sustainably sourced water, stored in a carton - an alternative to water bottles made from petro-chemical based plastic.

While Jaden has been happy to step up to the challenge of becoming an environmental changemaker, he's also campaigning for older generations to get as hands-on as him.

"It can't just be one group of people who are in charge of making a difference because they're going to be left with this world," he explained. "We all have to do our part in helping the environment and giving back to the world." Marilyn Raphael, the leader of UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability says: "There is no doubt Jaden represents the new generation of environmental warriors who understand not only the climate crisis but also climate justice."

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.