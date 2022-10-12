Paris Hilton fans can't help but notice this relatable detail in her multi-million dollar home Not so picture-perfect!

Paris Hilton may have been sharing her seemingly picture-perfect lifestyle with fans for over a decade, but she is also not afraid to prove it isn't always so!

In recent years, the star has learned to share more sides to her that isn't necessarily the glamorous and girly lifestyle that made her famous.

She has opened up about the abuse she faced growing up, advocating against correctional behavior camps for children, and she has also shared glimpses of her time at home away from the cameras.

The star launched her podcast with iHeartRadio, This is Paris, back in February of 2021, and a clip she shared on her Instagram then announcing its premiere shared a totally different side of her.

She appears speaking to the camera from a part of her home that proves even the rich and famous can't always keep their houses as tidy as possible.

The clip sees her in her usual Barbiecore and pink glory, looking tan as ever as she dons a shocking pink knit turtleneck, and she has edited the video to feature glistening sparks throughout it.

However, also catching people's attention was the apparent mess behind her as she promoted her podcast.

Though the purpose of the room she is in is unclear, it has several hallways extending out of it, and piles on top of piles of boxes, clothes, and suitcases all over.

While fans were surely excited about the podcast back then, they couldn't help but note the mess, taking to the comments section to write: "This is a real mess in the back, Paris," and: "Anyone else notice the mess," as well as: "Your house…"

Paris has multiple homes, though in 2021 she purchased a $8.4 million mansion with husband Carter Reum on Malibu's La Costa Beach.

