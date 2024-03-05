Paris Hilton's son Phoenix reaches enormous milestone but fans are left confused - see video

It looks like Paris Hilton's son Phoenix is finally crawling!

The socialite and businesswoman, 43, took to TikTok to share a video of her one-year-old son toddling about on the floor, crawling confidently across a suitable pink plush carpet with the words: "THAT'S HOT" on it.

Paris, clearly amazed, said: "Look who's started crawling", as she followed Phoenix on his adventure. The little one crawled towards the baby gate, which he grabbed in an attempt to pull himself up. Phoenix managed to get upright on his knees, but didn't quite stand yet.

WATCH: Paris Hilton’s son Phoenix crawls for the first time

"Where are you going, sir?" She asked him as he started blowing raspberries. "Let's go back to your playroom."

The adorable clip had fans fawning over the little one. One person commented that Phoenix was like "I was making sure this gate is securely closed".

But some people had a couple of questions for Paris.

"He just started crawling? Is this an old video?" One commenter asked, as the average age a baby starts crawling is between 7 and 12 months old while Phoenix is almost 14 months old.

© @parishilton Instagram Phoenix turned one in January

"I literally went and looked his birthday up! This is very delayed for crawling", another person added.

But one fan shut the debate down for good: "Every baby is different though".

This didn't seem to bother other people, who could only warn Paris that once your child starts to crawl, things get interesting.

"Once little boys start, it’s game on! You’re in trouble now Paris", one person commented, "SO CUTE!"

© Instagram Photo shared by Paris Hilton on Instagram Stories January 27 2023 of her son Phoenix's first birthday party, which had a "Sliving Under the Sea" theme.

Another added: "Get ready to never sit down again lol he’s so cute".

Phoenix turned one in January, which saw Paris and her husband Carter Reum hosting a sea-themed party for him.

"It’s Phoenix’s first birthday and we have a 'Sliving Under the Sea' theme. I’m so excited", Paris said in a clip.

"I've thrown amazing birthday parties my whole life," she continued. "So to now be able to do this for my little boy is such a special memory."

Phoenix's party had a stacked guest list, including Kelly Osbourne and her 13-month-old son Sidney, Rumer Willis and her nine-month-old daughter Louetta Isley, Kat Von D and her five-year-old son Leafar, as well as Lance Bass' two-year-old twins Alexander and Violet.