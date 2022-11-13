Sofia Vergara makes fans nostalgic as she poses alongside co-star Julie Bowen The star referenced a hilarious video of the two

Sofia Vergara is serving up some glamor – as well as some nostalgia – in her latest photo!

Fans were raving over more than just the star's look, after she shared a glimpse into her star-studded night out in Los Angeles.

She was one of many stars who attended the annual Baby2Baby gala, which intends to raise money each year in order to provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and other basic necessities.

While many of Sofia's celebrity friends were in attendance, it was her photo with none other than her Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen that really caught the attention of her fans.

She took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of their reunion, in which the two look their most glamorous selves.

As if it didn't already make fans of the long-running sitcom nostalgic enough, her caption made it all the more sentimental, as she wrote: "Is it cocktail @itsjuliebowen ??" referring to a viral moment of the two on The Ellen Show where Julie imitates Sofia's accent when she asked her about what she was wearing for their appearance on the show.

Both actresses looked incredible during their night out

Fans loved the reference to the hilarious 2018 moment, writing in the comments: "I can hear Julie mimicking you 'is it cocktail' in my head," and: "I understood the reference," as well as: "Well, does it have flowers or fruit pattern on it? Then it's cocktail!!!"

For the event, the Columbian actress opted for a black, form-fitting gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline, and she showed off her voluminous locks by leaving her hair, which was styled in loose waves, fall down her back.

Sofia referenced a hilarious moment between the two from 2018

Meanwhile, her co-star wore a Dolce & Gabbana black gown which featured a chartreuse tulle shroud across her chest and shoulders.

Fans had loads of compliments for their looks as they did comments about their reunion, taking to the comments section to add: "You are beautiful inside and out," and: "Literally two goddesses," as well as: "You look glorious as always."

