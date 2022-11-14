Tom Brady celebrates highly-anticipated win following split from Gisele Bündchen The star was determined to have a good game

Following some unexpected struggles in both his personal and professional life – between his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and a less than stellar football season – Tom Brady finally has something to celebrate.

The star had a highly-anticipated football win on 13 November during a game against the Seattle Seahawks, one that he had deemed very important for his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game, which the Bucs won 21-16, marked quite the momentous time in his decades-long football career, as it was the first NFL regular-season game ever played in Germany, at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Tom had previously opened up during a press conference about the difficult season his team has been having, and why winning on Sunday was so important to him and the rest of the team.

He said: "I think the frustrating part is we just haven't played to the way we're capable of playing, and that's for a number of different reasons."

Anticipating a tough game, the quarterback added: "We've got to just win this game and it will take care of that, but Seattle's going to challenge us. They have very talented players, good skill players, they're great on defense, they're creating a lot of sacks and turnovers. It's a very good team and it's going to be a very tough, hard-nosed game."

Tom said he anticipated the game to be challenging but "epic"

Speaking with reporters on Friday, his first press conference since his split from Gisele, he looked back on his decision to keep playing football at his age with no regrets, despite it being one of the alleged reasons behind his divorce.

He said: "I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back."

The star played to a crowd of 67,000 fans

Tom added: "I don't really regret those types of things – I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity."

When asked if he regretted his decision, he doubled down, responding: "Zero, no. Definitely not."

